9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The judges of the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish, on their own motion, have all recused themselves from the David Westmoreland case.

Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on May 1 for first offense DWI, vehicular homicide, hit and run and limitations on passing bicycles for a traffic fatality in which 48-year-old Donnie Cayer was killed.

According to the order of recusal, the move was made in consideration of Westmoreland’s employment with the 9th Judicial District Court as a juvenile probation officer. His attorney, Mike Small, released a statement about the move.

“The Order of Recusal of all 9th Judicial District Court judges and Judge Doggett’s request that the Louisiana Supreme Court appoint a judge ad-hoc to preside over this case are completely appropriate under the circumstances,” said Small. “I feel certain that the state Supreme Court will appoint a judge in rather short order and the case will resume from there.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.