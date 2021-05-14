Down Home Louisiana: Delta Music Museum & Arcade Theatre
Concordia Parish attraction showcases Louisiana musicians
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KALB) - This week on Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Delta Music Museum & Arcade Theatre in Ferriday to learn about some of Louisiana’s most famous entertainers and musicians.
Address: 218 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday, LA 71334
