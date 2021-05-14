Advertisement

Explosion at dam kills 2 workers in Okla.

Kerr Dam in Oklahoma was the site of rescue work overnight. Two workers were reported dead...
Kerr Dam in Oklahoma was the site of rescue work overnight. Two workers were reported dead after an explosion during routine maintenance.(Source: KTUL/CNN)
By KTUL staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Two workers died after being trapped about 80 feet down in a shaft at a dam in Oklahoma.

The contractors became trapped Thursday night at Kerr Dam when they hit a methane gas pocket while drilling, which caused an explosion.

First responders were able to get one worker out of the shaft. He refused medical treatment.

The other two were stuck about 80 feet down.

Authorities said the contract workers from out of state were conducting core-sample drilling as part of routine maintenance on the dam.

Officials say the integrity of the dam’s structure has not been compromised.

Copyright 2021 KTUL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases
Perice Lamar Phillips
Boyce police seek help locating suspect wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash
Tejon Joyce
RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce
FILE - This Monday, July 17, 2017, file photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone in...
Passing on your password? Streaming services are past it