Federal & state tax deadlines extended to June 15 for Louisiana winter storm victims

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The National Tax Deadline for May 17 is fast approaching for most, but for Louisiana residents, don’t worry, you still have a little more than a month.

In March, the IRS announced victims of February’s winter storm now have until June 15 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The State of Louisiana followed suit by extending its deadline until June 15 as well.

The declaration allows the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

For example, certain deadlines falling on or after February 11 and before June 15 are postponed through June 15. This includes 2020 business returns, normally due on March 15 and individual and business returns normally due on April 15. It also includes the special March 1 filing and payment deadline for farmers and fishers who forgo making estimated tax payments.

Taxpayers also have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions.

