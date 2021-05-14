Free youth behavioral health group launches in CENLA, seeks to address health disparities

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new health organization is seeking to address health disparities and improve outcomes by offering free behavioral health services.

The SOAR Health Network will offer preventative behavioral health services and support to youth up to the age of 17.

The network will focus on five keys of empowerment:

Academics

Physical Wellness

Emotional Support

Family

Community integration

“They will have access to clinicians that really understand where the kid and family is coming from,” CEO of The SOAR Health Network, Curtis Lewis said. “They can provide the services and activities to ensure we have outcomes that are in the best interest of the individual student. "

Lewis says the network will meet kids where they are and provide their services inside communities to make sure everyone has access.

