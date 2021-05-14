Grace Christian falls in rubber match title game against Claiborne Christian

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors came up one game short of winning it all as they fell to Claiborne Christian, 8-3, in the Division V State Championship game on Friday, May 14.

“I’m proud of them,” Grace Christian head coach Josh Brown said. “We’ve got such a young bunch. They were a young, inexperienced bunch coming into season.”

The Crusaders came out swinging as they brought in three runs in the first three innings to hold a 3-0 lead heading to the fourth inning.

The Warriors weren’t able to find a spark early in the game because of Claiborne Christian’s great fielding, as they scored no runs in the first five innings and trailed 5-0 heading to the sixth inning.

“Some things didn’t go our way,” Brown said. “They made more plays than we made, and I tip my hat to them.”

A spark would come in the bottom of the sixth when Grace would bring in three runs including Phillip Cole’s RBI single, which made the score 5-3 heading to the final frame.

Grace would allow three more runs to be brought in by the Crusaders and couldn’t get anything going on offense to close out the game.

“I hope our young guys learn from this,” Brown said. “I really believe we’re going to be a team to reckon with the next three years because we have a good core of kids coming back.”

Grace Christian finishes this season with a 25-9 overall record.

