Advertisement

Grace Christian falls in rubber match title game against Claiborne Christian

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors came up one game short of winning it all as they fell to Claiborne Christian, 8-3, in the Division V State Championship game on Friday, May 14.

“I’m proud of them,” Grace Christian head coach Josh Brown said. “We’ve got such a young bunch. They were a young, inexperienced bunch coming into season.”

The Crusaders came out swinging as they brought in three runs in the first three innings to hold a 3-0 lead heading to the fourth inning.

The Warriors weren’t able to find a spark early in the game because of Claiborne Christian’s great fielding, as they scored no runs in the first five innings and trailed 5-0 heading to the sixth inning.

“Some things didn’t go our way,” Brown said. “They made more plays than we made, and I tip my hat to them.”

A spark would come in the bottom of the sixth when Grace would bring in three runs including Phillip Cole’s RBI single, which made the score 5-3 heading to the final frame.

Grace would allow three more runs to be brought in by the Crusaders and couldn’t get anything going on offense to close out the game.

“I hope our young guys learn from this,” Brown said. “I really believe we’re going to be a team to reckon with the next three years because we have a good core of kids coming back.”

Grace Christian finishes this season with a 25-9 overall record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases
Perice Lamar Phillips
Boyce police seek help locating suspect wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Cam Sibley had an RBI double in Friday's loss to Stephen F. Austin.
Lumberjacks pull away late to top Demons in series opener
Jasmyn Steels (Left) and Annemarie Broussard (Right)
Northwestern State’s Steels, Broussard take gold on strong first day of SLC Championships
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey to be enshrined into Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
The Rosepine Eagles grab their first State Championship Title in school history.
Rosepine wins first state title in program history
Rosepine wins first state title in program history