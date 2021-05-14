Hard hat from Seacor Power found on Texas coast 600 miles from vessel
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PORT ARANSAS, Tx. (WAFB) — The U.S. Coast Guard found a hard hat from Seacor Power along the Texas coast.
The hat was found in Port Aransas, nearly 600 miles from the site of the Seacor Power capsizing.
The missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power include:
- Dylan Daspit, 30, of Breaux Bridge
- Jay Guevara, 35, of Lafayette
- Chaz Morales, 37, of Slidell
- Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville
- Jason Krell, of Texas
- Darren Encalade, of Belle Chasse
- Cooper Rozands, of Houma
