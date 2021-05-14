Advertisement

Hard hat from Seacor Power found on Texas coast 600 miles from vessel

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.(Captain Josh Howard)
By Scott Lewis
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ARANSAS, Tx. (WAFB) — The U.S. Coast Guard found a hard hat from Seacor Power along the Texas coast.

The hat was found in Port Aransas, nearly 600 miles from the site of the Seacor Power capsizing.

The missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power include:

  • Dylan Daspit, 30, of Breaux Bridge
  • Jay Guevara, 35, of Lafayette
  • Chaz Morales, 37, of Slidell
  • Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville
  • Jason Krell, of Texas
  • Darren Encalade, of Belle Chasse
  • Cooper Rozands, of Houma

Related:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases
Perice Lamar Phillips
Boyce police seek help locating suspect wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding...
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding needed to keep up with repairs
Tejon Joyce
RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey to be enshrined into Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding...
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding needed to
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases