Hard hat from Seacor Power found on Texas coast 600 miles from vessel

PORT ARANSAS, Tx. (WAFB) — The U.S. Coast Guard found a hard hat from Seacor Power along the Texas coast.

The hat was found in Port Aransas, nearly 600 miles from the site of the Seacor Power capsizing.

The missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power include:

Dylan Daspit, 30, of Breaux Bridge

Jay Guevara, 35, of Lafayette

Chaz Morales, 37, of Slidell

Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville

Jason Krell, of Texas

Darren Encalade, of Belle Chasse

Cooper Rozands, of Houma

