Law enforcement remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This week is National Police Week, and all across the nation communities are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice as law enforcement.

Friday morning, law enforcement agencies throughout Central Louisiana gathered outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse to pay their respects. This is the 22nd year RPSO has held the service for the fallen officers.

They were joined by other members of the community and families who have lost loved ones in law enforcement.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood said in the first five months of this year, the nation has already lost over 100 officers.

“All we want to do is pay homage and honor the ones that have paid that price. Right now law enforcement is kind of getting a bad deal,” said Sheriff Wood. “Overall law enforcement is good and they are there to help people and that’s all we want to do.”

The event also featured a 21 gun salute and a wreath presentation on the steps of the courthouse.

