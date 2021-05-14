LSU head coach Kim Mulkey to be enshrined into Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WAFB) - Former Baylor head women’s basketball coach and newly named LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Mulkey, who is part of the 2020 HOF class, will be presented by Chicago Bull HOFer Michael Jordan. Last year’s enshrinement was postponed due to COVID-19.

On April 25, Mulkey was named LSU’s new women’s basketball coach taking over for Nikki Fargas. Mulkey has six National Championships to add to her illustrious career. Three as the head coach at Baylor, two as a point guard for Louisiana Tech and another title as an assistant coach with the Lady Techsters.

The Tickfaw, La. native is the only person in history in women’s or men’s to win a National Championship as a player, an assistant and head coach. She joins Bob Knight and Dean Smith as the only ones to win a title as a coach and a player.

She is arguably the most successful player turned coach in college basketball history, and she also has an Olympic Gold Medal in 1984 to add to her resume.

Mulkey became the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins in only 700 games in 2020. She has an overall record of 632-104. Former Kentucky great Adolph Rupp currently held the record, needing 704 games to get to 600 wins.

As the Baylor head coach during her 21 seasons, she won three National Titles, was named National Coach of the Year eight times and led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours. She also reached the Elite Eight six times and Sweet 16 on five other occasions.

Mulkey is now part of nine different Hall of Fames, including the National High School Hall of Fame, Louisiana High School Hall of Fame, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame, Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

She became the youngest person ever inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

