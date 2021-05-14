Advertisement

Luke Johnson refuses to strikeout after having surgery one year ago

By Corey Howard
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: May. 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Luke Johnson’s mentality is ‘go big or go home,’ and every time he steps up to the plate, he swings for the fences.

Johnson, a Grace Christian sophomore baseball player, is well on his way to being a division one prospect, according to his coach, Josh Brown.

“He’s a guy that doesn’t like striking out a whole lot,” Brown said. “He got nine home runs, 51 RBIs, [and] batting .483.”

Opposing teams chose to walk Johnson 37 times to avoid the dangerous switch hitter.

When asked what is his favorite pitch to see come across the plate, Johnson deflected the question.

“I can’t say right now,” Johnson said. “We got another game coming up.”

While his favorite pitch is a secret, there is another secret most people do not know.

“Last year, I had head surgery right before the season started,” Johnson said. “I had a pituitary cyst in the back of my head, on top of the pituitary gland.”

The surgery only caused him to miss a few weeks, and this year he is back better than ever.

“Honestly, you haven’t seen any drop-off or anything,” Brown said. “You only see him get better. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

