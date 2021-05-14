Advertisement

Passing on your password? Streaming services are past it

FILE - This Monday, July 17, 2017, file photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone in...
FILE - This Monday, July 17, 2017, file photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Many of us were taught to share as kids. Now streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop.

That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack.

Password sharing is estimated to cost streaming services several billion dollars a year in lost revenue.

That’s a small problem now for an industry that earns about $120 billion annually, but something it needs to address as spending on distinctive new programming skyrockets.

