RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce

Tejon Joyce
Tejon Joyce(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce, 14.

RPSO says Tejon is a Black male, with black hair, is 6′2″ tall and weighs 133 pounds.

On Thursday, May 13, Tejon was reported missing from a residence located in the Hineston area. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and whitewashed blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ederick Coleman at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

