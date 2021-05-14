RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce, 14.

RPSO says Tejon is a Black male, with black hair, is 6′2″ tall and weighs 133 pounds.

On Thursday, May 13, Tejon was reported missing from a residence located in the Hineston area. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and whitewashed blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ederick Coleman at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

