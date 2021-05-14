RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce, 14.
RPSO says Tejon is a Black male, with black hair, is 6′2″ tall and weighs 133 pounds.
On Thursday, May 13, Tejon was reported missing from a residence located in the Hineston area. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and whitewashed blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ederick Coleman at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.
