Seven Wildcats earn softball all-conference honors

The following was released to us by Louisiana Collge Wildcat Athletics:

RICHARDSON, Texas - Seven Louisiana College softball players found their names listed among the final slate of All-American Southwest Conference awards for the Wildcats softball program while Briley Johnston was named the Conference’s Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year, the ASC announced on Friday.

(Credit: Alena Noakes Photography)

Desiree Squires led the way for the Wildcats with an at-large spot as a first baseman on the All-ASC Second Team. The junior first baseman from Rosepine, La. led the team in most offensive statistical categories including batting average, .375, slugging percentage, .580, hits, 42, home runs, 5, and runs batted in, 28. She also drew eight doubles and was credited with a stolen base. In the field, she recorded a team-high 279 put outs with 3 other assists and was part of 11 turned double plays during the season. Squires was twice named ASC Hitter of the Week during the season. This is her second All-Conference Award.

(Credit: Alena Noakes Photography)

Briley Johnston earned the team’s lone individual award as she was named the Conference’s Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year as well as earning a spot on the All-Conference Third Team. The senior outfielder from West Monroe, La. broke the Louisiana College career stolen base record during the season that saw her successfully pick off 37 of the 38 bases she tried to pick off. Her propensity to advance herself helped her lead the teams in runs scored as she touched home plate 31 times on the season. She was third on the team in batting average with a .328 and had four doubles and the team’s lone triple in 2021. In the field, she was credited with 54 put outs and had three assists from the outfield as well. This was Briley’s third All-Conference award of her career.

Samantha Cetta joined Johnston on the ASC’s Third Team. The senior utility player from Tickfaw, La. saw time all over the infield to show her versatility. She had a double and hit her first career home run during the season and successfully stole all three bases she attempted to pick off. While moving all around the field, she was credited with 29 put outs, 57 assists, and was part of three double plays. This is Cetta’s third All-Conference award of her career as well.

Shaye Tredinich led off the Wildcats who were named Honorable Mentions. The senior catcher from Hammond, La. was the main player behind the plate for the Wildcats all season long. Tredinich was the team’s second-best hitter on the season with a .329 batting average and hit four doubles and three home runs. She also had the second-highest total of RBIs on the team with 20. From behind the plate, she registered 71 put outs with 11 assists. She also threw out seven base runners who were trying to steal a base on her. This is Tredinich’s second All-Conference honor.

Bailey McMillian led a trio of Wildcat Honorable Mentions who earned their spots for their work in the pitching circle. McMillian led the team with 78.1 innings of work and finished the season with a 4.83 ERA and six complete games, one of which was a shutout. She also picked up a save during the season while leading the team with five wins in the circle. McMillian struck out a team high 31 batters and allowed a team best .266 opponent batting average. This is McMillian’s first All-Conference award.

CeCe Pace, a freshman pitcher from Crosby, Texas, was also an Honorable Mention as she finished right behind McMillian in terms of strikeouts with 30 and a team best 1.32 WHIP. She picked up a win and a save in 77 innings of work with a 5.03 ERA while opposing hitters hit just .287 off of her. This is Pace’s first All-Conference award in her first season at LC.

Olivia Coaker, who spent most of her time along the infield, also made an impression in the circle as she earned her Honorable Mention spot as a pitcher. The sophomore infielder/pitcher from Orange Beach, Ala. finished with a team best 5-4 record as a pitcher and had the lowest ERA among qualifying pitchers with 3.76. Coaker finished four of the games she started, including one shutout. In 40.2 innings pitched, she gave up just 17 earned runs with eight strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .226 with nine doubles and a team high 13 walks. This is Coaker’s first All-Conference award.

The Wildcats finished their final season in NCAA Division III and the American Southwest Conference with a 12-25 overall record, 6-18 in the ASC. For the 2022 softball season, LC will move into the NAIA and the Red River Athletic Conference.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana College Wildcat Athletics. All rights reserved.