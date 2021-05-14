Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The trial for Kayla Giles, which was slated to start next Tuesday with jury selection, has been delayed until Jan. 18, 2022, after possible new evidence was discovered in the past week.

Judge Greg Beard granted a continuance motion by defense attorney George Higgins Friday afternoon in court, after both the defense and the State thought it best to move the trial date. The key reason behind the move was that computer techs with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office finally managed to break the encryption on Giles’ personal computer through the use of new technology and her cellphone.

“This is not a last minute dump,” said Assistant Attorney General Joseph Lebeau. “We didn’t know it was possible.”

Giles is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice for the Sept. 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr. in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot. Giles maintains it was self defense.

Judge Beard had concerns that the data found on the computer could favor the State or the defense, and it was best to grant the motion to avoid problems down the line. Giles repeatedly shook her head “no” as the announcement was made about the delay. At two points, Higgins and Giles stepped into a side room after the announcement was made.

Higgins said he may try to file a new motion for a bond reduction, but he needed to regroup and think about his next step.

Assistant Attorney General Brooke Harris is also prosecuting the case. Rocky Willson is co-counsel for the defense.

