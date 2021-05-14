Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase

WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man has been arrested on several charges following a chase with police, according to the Winnfield Police Department.

WPD says on May 13 officers attempted to pull over Corey Williams, 22, on Maple Street for speeding, which ultimately led to a chase. They say Williams eventually wrecked his vehicle on E. Boundary Street and ran from an officer, dropping bags of illegal drugs and a handgun as he did so. He was eventually arrested at a nearby residence.

Winnfield officers say they recovered two semi-automatic pistols, 914 grams of marijuana, 879 grams of synthetic marijuana, numerous pills of different colors and shapes determined to be methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly called Ecstasy.

Williams has been charged with speeding 55 mph in a 25 mph zone, reckless driving, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle, switched license plates, resisting an officer, two counts of criminal damage to property, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Schedule I) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies and illegal carrying of a firearm.

WPD says Williams was booked into the city jail then transferred to the Winn Parish Detention Center awaiting hearings.

