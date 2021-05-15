Hicks Pirates win first baseball state title in 10 years

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Hicks Pirates won its’ first baseball state title since 2011 after beating the Hornbeck Hornets, 4-0, in the Class C State Championship game on Saturday.

Hicks junior pitcher Zack Haymon won the Outstanding Player of the Game award after pitching a complete game where he thew 68 pitches, struck out four batters, and allowed three hits.

On the opposite side, senior pitcher Michael Mason came in relief to throw 63 pitches and strike out five batters

Hicks finishes the season with an overall record of 28-3, while Hornbeck finishes 12-13.

