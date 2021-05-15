Advertisement

Late runs end Elizabeth’s season in Class B state title game

High School Baseball State Championship
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - With the game tied at one in the sixth inning, the Elizabeth Bulldogs needed one out to get another chance to bat.

The Choudrant Aggies rattled off five runs in the sixth inning to stun the Bulldogs in the Class B Championship game on Saturday, 6-1.

“I’m super proud,” Elizabeth head coach Rhon Morgan said. “We had a very good run, we just fell short in the last inning or two. It’s just a shame that someone had to fall short, and Choudrant was just a little better than us.”

Despite the loss, senior pitcher Alex Chamberlain had a masterful performance on the mound. He would pitch for six innings, struck out nine batters, and allowed three runs.

On the other side, Choudrant pitcher Braden Jones threw nine strikeouts also and earned the Outstanding Player of the Game award.

“He (Jones) was just an animal on the hill,” Morgan said. “He’s done it all year long. There’s a reason why they won 28 games straight.”

The Elizabeth Bulldogs end the season with a 33-5 overall record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
Tejon Joyce
LOCATED: runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce
Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases

Latest News

Tioga falls short in the Class 4A State Championship game.
Tioga falls to North Vermillion in state championship game
The Hicks Pirates have won the Class C State Championship.
Hicks Pirates win first baseball state title in 10 years
Cam Sibley had an RBI double in Friday's loss to Stephen F. Austin.
Lumberjacks pull away late to top Demons in series opener
Jasmyn Steels (Left) and Annemarie Broussard (Right)
Northwestern State’s Steels, Broussard take gold on strong first day of SLC Championships