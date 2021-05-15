Late runs end Elizabeth’s season in Class B state title game

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - With the game tied at one in the sixth inning, the Elizabeth Bulldogs needed one out to get another chance to bat.

The Choudrant Aggies rattled off five runs in the sixth inning to stun the Bulldogs in the Class B Championship game on Saturday, 6-1.

“I’m super proud,” Elizabeth head coach Rhon Morgan said. “We had a very good run, we just fell short in the last inning or two. It’s just a shame that someone had to fall short, and Choudrant was just a little better than us.”

Despite the loss, senior pitcher Alex Chamberlain had a masterful performance on the mound. He would pitch for six innings, struck out nine batters, and allowed three runs.

On the other side, Choudrant pitcher Braden Jones threw nine strikeouts also and earned the Outstanding Player of the Game award.

“He (Jones) was just an animal on the hill,” Morgan said. “He’s done it all year long. There’s a reason why they won 28 games straight.”

The Elizabeth Bulldogs end the season with a 33-5 overall record.

