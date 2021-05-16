Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder

This press release comes from the Alexandria Police Dept.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the1800 block of Yale Street around 6:15 a.m. this morning. One victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sunday afternoon police arrested Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria.

Nelson faces attempted armed robbery and attempted first degree murder charges. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

