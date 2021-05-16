City of Alexandria initiative aims to protect the environment from ‘hazardous products’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in the City of Alexandria spent Saturday morning getting rid of some hazardous products at this year’s Household Waste Collection Day.

Household Waste Collection Day started back in 1989 as part of the city’s effort to keep harmful chemicals out of the environment. Some products that can be considered harmful are paint, pesticides, and aerosols.

“Medicine is [also] a big deal,” Richard Williamson, the environmental compliance manager for the City of Alexandria, said. “A of people flush medicine down the toilet, and we don’t want that because that goes into our sanitary sewer, which is... the water supply.”

Williamson says the event typically sees an average of 350 vehicles.

