Advertisement

Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.

Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. this (Sunday)...
University Street homicide investigation
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
Tejon Joyce
LOCATED: runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce

Latest News

The man and his wife, a medical professional, went to multiple hospitals before he received...
Family warns others after man hospitalized with flesh-eating bacteria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled in a speech to the nation the fourth war...
Airstrikes, rockets claim more lives in Gaza and Israel
Andrea Meza of Mexico beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night to be crowned Miss Universe....
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Andrea Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night.
RAW: Miss Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israeli warplanes stage more heavy strikes across Gaza City