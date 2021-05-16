Advertisement

Pickering announces head football and basketball coaches

Pickering High School announced Jared Underwood as their head football coach and Xavier Montgomery as their head basketball coach on Sunday, May 15.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PICKERING, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School announced Jared Underwood as their head football coach and Xavier Montgomery as their head basketball coach on Sunday, May 15.

Underwood spent the last 6 years as a defensive backs coach and head track coach at Hancock High School in Kiln, MS. He has also coached and helped lead Sharkey-Issaquena Academy in Rolling Fork, MS to their second MAIS state championship. Before that, he helped develop track and football programs for local private schools.

Montgomery spent the 2020-21 school year at Leesville High School as an assistant to the boys basketball and freshman football teams. During his student teaching at Natchitoches Jr. High, Montgomery served as the interim head coach of the 7th grade girls’ basketball team in 2019-20.

Both are excited to be a part of the staff at Pickering High School and a member of the community in the upcoming school year.

