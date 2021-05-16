Tioga falls to North Vermillion in state championship game

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians struggled to rally back from behind as they fell to North Vermillion, 5-3, in the Class 4A State Championship game on Saturday, May 15.

The Indians had a decent start on the mound with Hayden Toal striking out two batters but eventually, the Patriots fired up their offense to close out that inning up 2-0.

In the second, North Vermillion grabbed three more runs from a walk by Dale Martin, a single by Lane Patin and John Touchet.

The Indians gathered themselves in the bottom of the third with bases loaded. David Roper gets walked and Ethan Looney brings in Sebastian Renfrow to cut the lead to 5-2. Tioga kept fighting and Tristan Coleman brought in another run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Patriots held them off the rest of the way.

Hayden Toal started the game for Tioga and went one and one-third innings allowing five runs on five hits striking out three.

David Roper lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out five.

Blake McGeHee went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Tioga in hits.

Tioga finishes the season with a 29-8 overall record.

