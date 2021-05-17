Advertisement

Both marijuana and hair-style discrimination bills will be debated early this week

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge, Louisiana(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative Candace Newell (D) says she, along with many women, like to wear their hair in a more natural style.

“I just want people to be comfortable in their own skin”, said Newell.

That’s why she’s filed a bill to put an end to discrimination against certain types of hairstyles.

“The heat, the chemicals that we have to put on our hair just to make it straight, to make our counterparts comfortable and to be accepted, it’s a lot”, she explained.

A similar bill would outlaw so-called hairstyle discrimination in the workplace, but Newell’s bill, takes it a step further.

“It doesn’t just stop the discrimination on the hair, it stops it in different places such as work, school, and public housing areas”, said Newell.

Her bill is scheduled to be heard in committee tomorrow, but come Tuesday, our attention shifts, yet again, to marijuana.

“Yeah so there’s three different bills that are all part of the same kind of package to legalize marijuana”, said Representative Richard Nelson (R).

Nelson has filed three bills to decriminalize cannabis. The bills have been postponed multiple times, since making it out of committee and on to the house floor.

But he says Tuesday should be the day that the bills are finally debated. WAFB’s political analyst Jim Engster agrees.

“Come next year the budget is gonna be much different than it is this year, we’ll be fighting for money and every dollar is precious and marijuana is money”, Engster explained.

Each cannabis bill does something different. One regulates, one taxes, and the third bill provides licenses for growers. And each bill would essentially be useless, without the others passing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 900...
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase

Latest News

CHI Health St. Francis opened up a new Women’s Clinic Friday to help address the need for the...
Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House
Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer dies at 77
Former deputy corrections officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office sentenced
Hearing over lawsuit filed by Alexandria mayor against council pushed to Friday
Rapides DA ‘not aware of a conflict’ that would prevent prosecution of David Westmoreland case