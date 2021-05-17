Both marijuana and hair-style discrimination bills will be debated early this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative Candace Newell (D) says she, along with many women, like to wear their hair in a more natural style.

“I just want people to be comfortable in their own skin”, said Newell.

That’s why she’s filed a bill to put an end to discrimination against certain types of hairstyles.

“The heat, the chemicals that we have to put on our hair just to make it straight, to make our counterparts comfortable and to be accepted, it’s a lot”, she explained.

A similar bill would outlaw so-called hairstyle discrimination in the workplace, but Newell’s bill, takes it a step further.

“It doesn’t just stop the discrimination on the hair, it stops it in different places such as work, school, and public housing areas”, said Newell.

Her bill is scheduled to be heard in committee tomorrow, but come Tuesday, our attention shifts, yet again, to marijuana.

“Yeah so there’s three different bills that are all part of the same kind of package to legalize marijuana”, said Representative Richard Nelson (R).

Nelson has filed three bills to decriminalize cannabis. The bills have been postponed multiple times, since making it out of committee and on to the house floor.

But he says Tuesday should be the day that the bills are finally debated. WAFB’s political analyst Jim Engster agrees.

“Come next year the budget is gonna be much different than it is this year, we’ll be fighting for money and every dollar is precious and marijuana is money”, Engster explained.

Each cannabis bill does something different. One regulates, one taxes, and the third bill provides licenses for growers. And each bill would essentially be useless, without the others passing.

