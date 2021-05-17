Chief medical officer named for Rapides Regional Medical Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - Rapides Regional Medical Center announces the appointment of Sherrie Somers, D.O., as the hospital’s new medical officer. Dr. Somers will be RRMC’s first female CMO.

Dr. Somers’ first day at Rapides Regional Medical Center is May 17. She comes to Louisiana from Denver, Colorado, where she served as medical director for New West Physicians Hospitalist Inpatient Team with Optum Health. She has worked in primary care as a hospitalist/intensivist, as a critical care locum and as a contract physician. Dr. Somers has experience in many community and academic hospitals as well as experience in the VA Medical system and in private practice.

She received a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from California State University in Chico, California and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Pres/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver. She is involved in the Rocky Mountain Cancer Foundation, the Colorado Division of National Council of Jewish Women, Volunteers of America, the Denver Center for Performing Arts, the Centura Diversity and Inclusion Counsel and a variety of other philanthropic medical organizations.

The medical director’s primary duties are to maintain administrative liaison with the medical staff, facilitate the practice of physicians and supervise quality assessment and performance improvement activities.

