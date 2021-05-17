CLCF raises over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLCF) - Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) raised over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofit organizations through its first-ever CENLA Giving Day on May 4, 2021. The online fundraising initiative united the Central Louisiana community in support of the nonprofit community.

As an incentive to participate in CENLA Giving Day, CLCF offered $21,000 in additional funding to those participating nonprofits meeting specific fundraising goals. The nonprofits that received additional funds included Alexandria Country Day School, Children’s Advocacy Network and Rapides Symphony Orchestra.

For a list of all participating nonprofits fundraisers, view the final leaderboard at www.cenlagivingday.org/leaderboard_npo.

