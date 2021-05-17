Advertisement

CLCF raises over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofits

CLCF
CLCF(KALB)
By CLCF
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLCF) - Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) raised over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofit organizations through its first-ever CENLA Giving Day on May 4, 2021. The online fundraising initiative united the Central Louisiana community in support of the nonprofit community.

As an incentive to participate in CENLA Giving Day, CLCF offered $21,000 in additional funding to those participating nonprofits meeting specific fundraising goals. The nonprofits that received additional funds included Alexandria Country Day School, Children’s Advocacy Network and Rapides Symphony Orchestra.

For a list of all participating nonprofits fundraisers, view the final leaderboard at www.cenlagivingday.org/leaderboard_npo.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLCF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 900...
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase

Latest News

Former deputy corrections officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office sentenced
Hearing over lawsuit filed by Alexandria mayor against council pushed to Friday
Rapides DA ‘not aware of a conflict’ that would prevent prosecution of David Westmoreland case
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast