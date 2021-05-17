Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer dies at 77

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former U.S. Representative and Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer has died at the age of 77.

Roemer served as the 52nd Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992. He served as the U.S. Representative of Louisiana’s 4th congressional district from 1980 to 1988.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement on the passing of former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer:

“Buddy’s election as governor signaled a turning point in Louisiana’s history. He loved Louisiana, contributing to it through the public and private sector. He leaves a great legacy. My condolences to his family.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), released the following statement upon the passing of Gov. Buddy Roemer.

“Louisiana weeps. Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice.

“More than anything, Buddy loved his family. Becky and I are honored to count his family and loved ones as our friends. We are so sad to lose this Louisiana warrior, and we are praying for everyone who was blessed to know and love him.”

