Hearing over lawsuit filed by Alexandria mayor against council pushed to Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary restraining order halting the amended Alexandria city budget from going into effect has been extended until Friday, May 21 by Rapides Parish Judge Patricia Koch. Civil attorneys for two members of the council asked for a continuance to be able to bring in a budget expert.

The City of Alexandria and Mayor Jeff Hall are suing the city council after five members voted to override his veto of the amended city budget. Last month, the council amended the mayor’s proposed budget to include $2 million for the Alexandria Police Department and to defund the mayor’s appointed position of public safety commissioner.

The mayor vetoed the amendment, and then on May 4, the council overrode the veto in a five to two vote. A two-thirds majority of the council was needed to override that veto, which was accomplished as council members Gerber Porter, Jim Villard, Reddex Washington, Cynthia Perry, and Catherine Davidson voted in favor of the override. Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Lee Rubin voted against it.

The administration and the mayor filed a petition for declaratory judgment, injunctive relief and a temporary restraining order. They believe the amended budget violates the home rule charter and is legally impermissible.

The City claims that without declaratory and injunctive relief, “the illegal and improper Budget Amendments will be implemented and enforced.” Specifically, the mayor said he had problems with the council’s decision to give more money to the Alexandria Police Department and one that defunded the city’s mayor-appointed public safety commissioner position that’s currently held by Daryl Terry. District 4 Councilwoman Catherine Davidson made this amendment and said they wanted to use Terry’s $113,183 salary as a new line item in the budget designated for recruiting officers for APD.

“The allotment of $2 million for police officer pay raises and increased fringe benefits will be a continuing obligation extending into future budget years; there have been no studies conducted and no funding analyses prepared in relation to the City’s ability to meet the continuing $2 million obligation for police raises and fringe benefits,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also states that the budget amendment “nullifies the Mayor’s salary and fringe benefits negotiations with the Police Union; the cited Budget Amendment also significantly damages the City’s negotiating position as to any other Union Contract provisions that could be affected by the prospect of salary increases and additional benefits.”

Civil attorneys for Fowler and Rubin asked for the continuance until May 21 and it was granted.

The full matter will be heard before Judge Koch on May 21 at 9:00 a.m.

