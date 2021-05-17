Hineston man killed during weekend shooting

GARDNER, La. (RPSO and KALB) - RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.

RPSO deputies responded on May 15 to a report of a disturbance and shooting in the 100 block of Oscar Branch Road in the Gardner community. They found an unconscious victim and another person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unconscious victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Mark Lewis, 40, of Hineston, a Deputy Sheriff with RPSO assigned to the Corrections Division at Detention Center 3 since 2020. Lewis was also a member of the Louisiana National Guard for the last 20 years. He was off duty at the time of this incident. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The other person found at the scene has been identified as the suspect, Victor Bellino, 51, of Boyce. He remains at a local hospital at the time of this release due to his injuries.

RPSO determined that Lewis and Bellino had been in an altercation which resulted in gunfire and both persons being hit.

RPSO says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released once it becomes available.

