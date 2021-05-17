No vaccine mandate? Bill would exempt businesses from suits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bill advancing in the Louisiana House would exempt employers from lawsuits if they don’t require workers or customers to get the coronavirus vaccine and someone contracts COVID-19.

The measure also would prohibit government agencies from refusing to grant a permit or license solely on a business’ decision to not require the vaccine.

Republican Rep. Danny McCormick heavily rewrote the bill to win passage Monday from the House civil law committee. McCormick initially proposed letting people sue a business or school that required vaccination if anyone was injured by a vaccine.

The bill heads to the full House for debate.

