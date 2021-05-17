Tioga honors seniors on baseball team with graduation ceremony

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Graduation day is in some cases the best day of many people’s lives as the results of hard work come together on one day.

But, who would’ve imagined a ceremony happening on a baseball field?

“That’s what the guys wanted to do,” Tioga head baseball coach and assistant principal David Montiel said. “They wanted to be able to have their diploma presented to them on the baseball field.”

The Tioga Indians baseball team missed out on graduation because of their success on the field, which stopped them from being able to attend the ceremony.

So, the players and the school put their heads together to come up with a solution.

“I just love celebrating them,” Tioga principal Alan Lacombe said. “No matter what the outcome is (of the game), I’m super proud of the kids, their parents, and our community for being here to back them.”

Seven seniors didn’t walk across the stage but instead, they walked across the turf of McMurry Park just minutes before their title game.

“It feels great,” senior Terrence Grines said. “You work all four years for this. To come out here with this group of guys, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. I’ve been playing with them for my whole life. I’ve come here for four years, and they’ve treated me like a brother.

Most people would be upset that they couldn’t be at their graduation, but these guys wouldn’t have it any other way.

They were able to stand side by side with the people they’d be going to battle with.

“I’ve grown up playing baseball with these guys all my life,” senior Ethan Looney said. “I wouldn’t want anything more than to enjoy my graduation with the guys I grew up with and on the field that I love so much. It’s special. Not many people get to do it, and I’m glad I get to do it with these guys.”

The Indians didn’t win the baseball game on Saturday, but those seven young men won the game of life.

Congratulations to the following seven Tioga High School seniors and the entire Class of 2021:

Blake McGhee

Ethan Christman

Ethan Looney

Christian Dufour

Terrence Grines

David Roper

Logan Lafoon

