University Street homicide investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. this (Sunday) afternoon in the 900 block of University Street. One subject is deceased from gunshot wounds sustained in the incident. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

