4 deaths following severe weather in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says

A car went into a canal near the Waffle House on LA 415 in Port Allen on Monday, May 17, 2021.
A car went into a canal near the Waffle House on LA 415 in Port Allen on Monday, May 17, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says there are investigations into four deaths since severe weather moved through Louisiana on Monday, May 17.

The first death was reported Tuesday morning after a vehicle was submerged in a canal near I-10 in Port Allen late Monday night. The governor says one person was rescued and one person is still missing in that incident.

Investigators also recovered a body of a 33-year-old male Tuesday in a vehicle underneath an underpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Gov. Edwards says there are investigations into two other deaths but did not give further details.

KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
From left, economist Stephen Barnes, Senate President Page Cortez, House Speaker Clay...
