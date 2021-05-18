Alexandria preparing for potential heavy rain Wednesday

The following was released by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles projects continued heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday in the Alexandria area. Current projections call for at least another 2-3 inches of rain, with higher totals possible in isolated areas. Rain estimates are as high as 10 inches of rain in areas along the Texas-Louisiana border.

“We have already received a lot of rain, which means the ground is saturated and many of the drainage canals and bayous already have higher amounts of water than usual,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “Another concern is the heavy rainfall to our south, which is where our water drains. If those outlets back up it could prevent the rain water from draining locally and cause problems in low-lying areas and places that are prone to flooding.”

Hall said street crews have been working for the past several days clearing storm drains and preparing for heavy rains.

“The crews have done a great job of clearing drains and getting ready. We have been fortunate that while we have received a lot of rain we have also had breaks that have allowed the water to run off and the drainage system to catch up. Our hope is that will continue to be the case, but residents who normally experience issues with high water should take the proper precautions. And drivers should be aware if they are on the roads not to drive into any areas of high water,” Hall said.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Rapides Parish until 7 p.m. Thursday. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a “moderate” risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding resulting in an increased danger to lives and property.

