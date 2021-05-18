Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bus driver slaps student over mask dispute in Colo.

By KKTV staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT CO., Colo (KKTV) - A Colorado school bus driver is facing charges for slapping a child in the face.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.

The incident started over an argument about face masks and was caught on camera. The bus driver was charged with misdemeanors including harassment, assault causing injury and child abuse.

A 10-year-old student at Fremont Elementary School says her bus driver hit her because she took her mask down below her nose.

The video from about a month ago shows the bus driver pushes the mask up on the girl’s face. Then the two have a back and forth and the bus driver apparently hits her in the face.

Records show the school district took immediate action by placing the bus driver on paid administrative leave. Following their investigation, they were working to terminate him.

According to the documents, the bus driver resigned before the district could fire him.

Documents stated the girl told her school that she gets sick from wearing masks so she “put her mask down.”

The bus driver, in his own words on an incident report, said he went to the back of the bus where the two girls were arguing about not wearing a mask.

He said he tried to explain and she “just wouldn’t listen, yelling at me and the two girls.”

He went on to say that “out of reaction, I slapped her once.”

According to the termination letter the school district gave the bus driver, the superintendent noted this is the second time the bus driver had physically touched a student out of anger.

The first incident was in August where he grabbed a student by the arm after an argument about wearing a facial covering.

The district said he was given a verbal warning then.

The school district said in a statement, in part, “We believe it is never OK to lay a hand on a child. The driver’s action justified termination of employment, as it goes against district policy and our values.

“We are very saddened by this incident.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 900...
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Rapides DA ‘not aware of a conflict’ that would prevent prosecution of David Westmoreland case

Latest News

New sanity commission appointed for murder suspect week before trial was set to start
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules
Sheriff Craft explains what he hopes to accomplish in the next four years.
Vernon Parish sheriff gives update on areas impacted by high water
Vernon Parish Sheriff gives update on areas impacted by high water