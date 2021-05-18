CommCare investment in Natchitoches constructing new center announced

The following was released by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - CommCare will announce its development plans for investment in the City of Natchitoches in front of the Natchitoches Community Care Center on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m.

CommCare, a Louisiana-based non-profit that operates 14 Skilled Nursing Facilities in the state, has partnered with the City of Natchitoches to bring a person-centered care model to Natchitoches, replacing the current Natchitoches Community Care Center currently located at 720 Keyser Avenue.

CommCare has pioneered the person-centered care model in Louisiana, having built five centers to support that philosophy, which is focused on the individual and honors their choices like personal hygiene, natural awakenings, when to eat and what to eat.

This new 120-bed center will feature four households that will include private rooms with private walk-in/roll-in showers surrounding common space for residents, as well as, a kitchen, dining areas and living space. This model puts residents at the center of the operation rather than staff.

Features also include:

Household kitchens where residents can get a snack or drinks at their convenience

Staff are dedicated to a household and encouraged to dine with residents and join in activities to create close relationships

One household dedicated to rehab for home transitional care and three tailored to long term care residents

For a look into what this model looks like, visit www.trinitytraceccc.com and view their virtual tour.

The current facility has many double occupancy rooms and as consumer demands change 20 jobs are at risk. However, using New Market Tax Credits, the project is expected to not only retain those 20 jobs but add an additional 30 new jobs.

The $23.5 million project will include a 72,000 square foot facility on 12 acres of land located at 781 LA Highway 494 in Natchitoches and is expected to bring 70 – 100 construction jobs to our city. The City of Natchitoches has entered into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with CommCare to provide for cost-sharing of the installation of utility infrastructure, including electric, water and sanitary sewer. These improvements will serve CommCare as well as provide for upgrades to the existing infrastructure and accommodate future development in this area. Groundbreaking is expected June 1 with a completion date of August 1, 2022.

For more information on this development, contact Wanda Megee at Natchitoches Community Care Center (318)352-8296 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.