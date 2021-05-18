‘Give Where We Live’: Keller Williams Realty helps Food Bank of Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Keller Williams Realty) - Since May of 2009, the entire Keller Williams Realty company – from the U.S. and Canada to their family abroad – sets aside the second Thursday of the month to Renew, Energize, and Donate within the communities they serve.

This year, Keller Williams Realty, Cenla Partners chose to “Give Where We Live” by partnering with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Their office donated 600 lbs. of food and packed 15,300 lbs. of food for community boxes.

Complete information about RED Day, including training and resources, can be found at https://headquarters.kw.com/red-day/

