Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana

KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.(Source: KPLC)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The following information is from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a State of Emergency Declaration due to the ongoing severe weather impacting Southwest Louisiana. Numerous Flash Flood Warnings and Tornado Warnings have already been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Additional rains are expected across the state for the next several days.

“Water rescues and other emergency actions have been necessary this afternoon as heavy rainfall fell across Southwest Louisiana,” said Edwards. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond their capabilities. We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed. And as the weather threat continues this week, I implore Louisianans to monitor their local weather forecasts and follow all instructions from local leaders. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize your emergency plans. Those plans should start with getting a COVID-19 vaccination for you and your family in case evacuations and shelter operations become necessary. Monitor your local media, the National Weather Service office for your region and download the free ALERT FM App to stay weather aware.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.

Copyright 2021 Office of Governor John Bel Edwards. All rights reserved.

