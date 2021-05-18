Advertisement

‘I’m coming home’: Former Georgia safety and Madison Prep star commits to LSU

Madison Prep safety Major Burns
Madison Prep safety Major Burns(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Georgia Bulldog and Madison Prep star, Major Burns, has announced that he will be returning to Baton Rouge to play for LSU.

He made the announcement Tuesday, May 18, via social media.

Burns, a former four-star safety, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on May 3 after spending his freshman season with the Bulldogs. He appeared in six games, totaling five tackles, including a season-high three total against the Florida Gators.

Coming out of high school, Burns was rated as the No. 7 player in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports and No. 13 overall safety in the nation.

