Joe Burrow is ‘doing all the work’ to play in Bengals’ season opener

CINCINNATI (KALB) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expects to play in the team’s regular-season opener after having reconstructive knee surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who operated on Burrow in December, said that Burrow is recovering well in rehab and is ‘on track for full go’ for the start of the season.

Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, who underwent reconstructive left knee surgery in December, is “all systems go” for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles. More at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2021

ElAttrache would go on to say via text that he’s doing all the work. He’s worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He’s focused and great to work with.

The former LSU Tiger suffered his season-ending injury during a November 22 loss against Washington. He had surgery on December 2.

Before his injury, Burrow completed 65.3% of his passes, threw for 2,688 yards, and threw 13 touchdowns through 10 games.

The Bengals will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 on Sunday, September 12.

