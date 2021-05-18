Advertisement

Joe Burrow is ‘doing all the work’ to play in Bengals’ season opener

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 31-20. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (KALB) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expects to play in the team’s regular-season opener after having reconstructive knee surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who operated on Burrow in December, said that Burrow is recovering well in rehab and is ‘on track for full go’ for the start of the season.

ElAttrache would go on to say via text that he’s doing all the work. He’s worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He’s focused and great to work with.

The former LSU Tiger suffered his season-ending injury during a November 22 loss against Washington. He had surgery on December 2.

Before his injury, Burrow completed 65.3% of his passes, threw for 2,688 yards, and threw 13 touchdowns through 10 games.

The Bengals will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 on Sunday, September 12.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 900...
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Rapides DA ‘not aware of a conflict’ that would prevent prosecution of David Westmoreland case

Latest News

The Tioga Indians baseball team missed out on graduation because of their success on the field,...
Tioga honors seniors on baseball team with graduation ceremony
Jr. UTL Alex Ashby sliding into third base during a regular season meeting against future...
Ashby awarded Player of the Year; Ten Wildcats named All-Conference
Northwestern State placed three players on the Southland Conference All-Academic team
Three Northwestern State Demons picked to Southland Conference All-Academic Team
The LSU baseball game against Northwestern State has been moved up due to the threat of rain.
LSU baseball game against Northwestern State moved up due to rain