Keeping children on the right path and avoiding dangerous traps

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Members of True Vine Baptist Church are working to keep children on a straight and narrow path. Every third Saturday of the month, children come to the church and learn critical skills, such as defusing situations and talking out issues.

“How we communicate is important,” Lt. Kenneth Joseph, an Alexandria police officer, said. “What we communicate is more important.”

This is a message that kids need to receive at an early age.

“We can give them the tools,” Stephanie Ford, a youth group volunteer at Truevine Baptist Church, said. “But now it’s going to be up to them to use the tools to be successful in life.”

Children at the May 15 event listened to messages from law enforcement and professional athletes.

“What I remember growing up most was seeing how everyone followed,” Luther “Lights Out” Smith, a retired boxer, said. “I [have] never been a follower.”

David Newton, another volunteer at the event, had personal experience with the violence in the community.

“I got shot five times on December 30,” Newton said.

It happened as Newton started closing down his food truck.

“I asked him to do something for me,” Newton said. “He came back with a gun and just started shooting. I really don’t like to talk about it because it brings up a lot of pain.”

However, now he is transferring his pain into positive energy.

“I’m excited about it,” Newton said, referring to the event. “We try to keep these kids off the street, and doing something positive.”

“You may think that children don’t listen, but they listen to everything that goes on,” Ford said. “And when things come up, they use that [learned lessons]. Like, oh we learned that at church.”

