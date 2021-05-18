Advertisement

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside

The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.

The automaker also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed.

Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 900...
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Rapides DA ‘not aware of a conflict’ that would prevent prosecution of David Westmoreland case

Latest News

Leesville mayor discusses flooding in the area
New sanity commission appointed for murder suspect week before trial was set to start
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules
Sheriff Craft explains what he hopes to accomplish in the next four years.
Vernon Parish sheriff gives update on areas impacted by high water