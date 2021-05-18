Kolin man arrested after reports of livestock deaths

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - A Kolin man has been arrested following reports of over twenty goats allegedly killed by dogs.

Robert Scott Fowler, 50, of Kolin, was issued citations for two counts of of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog and arrested for two counts of allowing dogs to run free. He is also charged with two counts of contempt of court, one count of production, manufacturing, distribution dispense or possession with intent CDS 2 and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristie Leigh Blackwood, 50, of Kolin was also cited for two counts of allowing dogs to run free.

