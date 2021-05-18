Advertisement

Kolin man arrested after reports of livestock deaths

Robert Scott Fowler
Robert Scott Fowler(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - A Kolin man has been arrested following reports of over twenty goats allegedly killed by dogs.

Robert Scott Fowler, 50, of Kolin, was issued citations for two counts of of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog and arrested for two counts of allowing dogs to run free. He is also charged with two counts of contempt of court, one count of production, manufacturing, distribution dispense or possession with intent CDS 2 and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristie Leigh Blackwood, 50, of Kolin was also cited for two counts of allowing dogs to run free.

