BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball game against Northwestern State has been moved up due to the threat of rain.

According to a tweet from LSU baseball, the game against the Demons will now take place at Alex Box at 5:00 p.m on Tuesday, May 18.

