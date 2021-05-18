Advertisement

New sanity commission appointed for murder suspect week before trial was set to start

By Brooke Buford
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new sanity commission has been appointed to evaluate Timothy Teasley, 29 of Alexandria, one week before he was set to go to trial in Rapides Parish on charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Teasley was arrested in Feb. 2017 by Alexandria Police for the shooting death of local convenience store clerk, Thair Zidan, and the attempted murder of another store employee.

In Nov. 2017, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial. But, by Jan. 2020, doctors gave the case a green light to move forward.

Since then, doctors have said he’s likely incompetent again. In a report released within the past few weeks, doctors wrote Teasley was exhibiting paranoia, was aggressive toward guards and other inmates in the jail, and he broke a window in the jail. Teasley’s public defender, Chad Guillot, told the court that he has been unable to have meaningful discussions about the case with him.

Judge Chris Hazel has authorized another sanity commission to evaluate him. The case is being prosecuted by Monica Doss.

