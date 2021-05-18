Advertisement

RPSO asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

Sara Ann Bryan
Sara Ann Bryan(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Sara Ann Bryan.

Sara is a 16 year old white female, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Sara is 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

On Monday, May 17, 2021, Sara was reported missing from her residence located in the Pineville area. Sara was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with white pinstripes, blue sweatpants, a black beanie cap, and dark grey “Hey Dude” shoes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Sara Ann Bryan, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

