Advertisement

Three Northwestern State Demons picked to Southland Conference All-Academic Team

Northwestern State placed three players on the Southland Conference All-Academic team
Northwestern State placed three players on the Southland Conference All-Academic team(Source: NSU Sports Information)
By Matthew Vines
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – For the second straight season, Northwestern State placed three players on the Southland Conference All-Academic team, the league announced Tuesday.

Receiver Gavin Landry, offensive lineman Khalil Corbett-Canada and linebacker Blake Stephenson all made their first career appearance on the SLC All-Academic Team.

Landry, a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, accumulated 227 yards on 17 catches with two total touchdowns. He had a career day in a win at UIW, catching nine passes for 131 yards.

Corbett-Canada, a second-team All-Southland Conference member, paved the way for an NSU offense that averaged 168 rushing yards and 448 total yards per game. He graded out at 85 percent with 44 knockdowns this season.

Stephenson, a third-team All-Southland Conference selection, ranked second on the team with 46 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He intercepted a pass on the Southeastern goal line in a game the Lions eventually won on a late field goal.

All three Demons already have a degree.

Landry graduated with a 3.93 GPA in business administration with a concentration in finance. Corbett-Canada owns a degree in psychology and addiction studies with a 3.50 GPA. Stephenson boasts a business administration degree with a 3.66 GPA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 900...
APD arrests juvenile in connection with University Street homicide
RPSO is investigating after a victim was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Gardner.
Hineston man killed during weekend shooting
Javontay Nelson, 26, of Alexandria, is wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted first...
Alexandria Police arrest man accused of attempted murder
KPLC-TV photo of flooded roadways in Calcasieu Parish on Monday, May 17, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to ongoing flood/severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
Rapides DA ‘not aware of a conflict’ that would prevent prosecution of David Westmoreland case

Latest News

The Tioga Indians baseball team missed out on graduation because of their success on the field,...
Tioga honors seniors on baseball team with graduation ceremony
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game...
Joe Burrow is ‘doing all the work’ to play in Bengals’ season opener
Jr. UTL Alex Ashby sliding into third base during a regular season meeting against future...
Ashby awarded Player of the Year; Ten Wildcats named All-Conference
The LSU baseball game against Northwestern State has been moved up due to the threat of rain.
LSU baseball game against Northwestern State moved up due to rain