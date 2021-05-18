Three Northwestern State Demons picked to Southland Conference All-Academic Team

NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – For the second straight season, Northwestern State placed three players on the Southland Conference All-Academic team, the league announced Tuesday.

Receiver Gavin Landry, offensive lineman Khalil Corbett-Canada and linebacker Blake Stephenson all made their first career appearance on the SLC All-Academic Team.

Landry, a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, accumulated 227 yards on 17 catches with two total touchdowns. He had a career day in a win at UIW, catching nine passes for 131 yards.

Corbett-Canada, a second-team All-Southland Conference member, paved the way for an NSU offense that averaged 168 rushing yards and 448 total yards per game. He graded out at 85 percent with 44 knockdowns this season.

Stephenson, a third-team All-Southland Conference selection, ranked second on the team with 46 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He intercepted a pass on the Southeastern goal line in a game the Lions eventually won on a late field goal.

All three Demons already have a degree.

Landry graduated with a 3.93 GPA in business administration with a concentration in finance. Corbett-Canada owns a degree in psychology and addiction studies with a 3.50 GPA. Stephenson boasts a business administration degree with a 3.66 GPA.

