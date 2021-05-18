Unlimited Google Photos storage to end on June 1

(CNN) - If you use Google Photos to back up your memories, you will no longer have unlimited storage in two weeks.

Google announced last year that come June 1, any new photos and videos customers upload will count toward the free 15 gigabytes of storage that comes with Google accounts.

All content uploaded before that date will not affect that 15. If you need more storage, it will cost you.

Plans start as low as $1.99 a month for 100 gigabytes.

