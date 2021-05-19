Alexandria City Council votes to improve drainage systems, update on new police chief selection

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Flooding concerns have become an issue in Alexandria, especially in the last year with the recent storms.

On Tuesday, the Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Willis Engineering and Scientific, LLC to try to make sure Alexandria doesn’t have major flooding issues in the future.

One of the engineers spoke to the council on their plan for a new drainage system and the areas it could impact. The engineering company will analyze the entire city, especially areas like Martin Park, Willow Glen and the Deerfield community after there is a heavy rainfall to see what can be done to prevent flooding. Once a plan is in place, they will present it to the council for approval to get started.

District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Perry said drainage repairs are what she has fought for the most and that the council’s vote will hopefully fix most of the flooding problems in the city.

“It’s not 100% but it’s going to be 85% percent effective. Just knowing that they have these analyses and ways that can prevent some of the floodings is exciting to see. The part that’s mind-boggling to me is why some of those steps weren’t implemented years ago,” said Perry.

Perry said once an analysis is made and plans are finalized, the council will know how much each drainage project will cost.

Last month, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said a rough deadline on when he’d name the next Alexandria Police Chief would be May 17. After the council meeting, the mayor said that he has conducted interviews with the top three candidates for the position. A panel of community members interviewed all eight candidates before selecting a top three and submitting them to the mayor.

The mayor said will select his new police chief in seven to 10 days.

