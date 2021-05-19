Avoyelles Parish roads covered with potholes

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It comes as no surprise that many roads across Louisiana need repairs, and Avoyelles Parish is not an exception.

Over the last year, heavy rains, flood waters and ice on the roads have left behind large potholes all over the parish. Some roads have gotten so bad, that school buses can’t even go down some of them.

Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy said, “It’s getting to the point where the roads are dangerous. It’s not that you could put a house in the pothole, you could put a three-story house in the pothole.”

More hard surface roads are having to be turned into gravel roads in Avoyelles Parish each year because it has become too expensive to fill in the potholes. Twenty years ago, repairing 25 miles of roads would cost $12,000 per mile, but now the minimum cost $60,000.

The parish is receiving $7.75 million from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which the police jury was hoping to use to fix the roads, but instead, the money has to be spent on water, sewage and broadband.

“We are going backward, and we just don’t have the money. If we can’t use that for roads, we will lose out on a big opportunity to repair and fix our roads. We just don’t know the guidelines yet,” said Roy.

Roy said in the past few years, tax propositions have been made to get money for repairs, but have not passed. The police jury is now considering proposing another tax after many residents have called wanting their roadways fixed.

“I’ve received a few calls, probably seven the last two weeks. I received a call last night and the guy said he’s always voted against the tax but said when the jury decides to put it back on the ballot, he will be 100 percent behind it,” said Roy. “People are starting to see that we need to improve our roads and we need a tax in order to do it.”

The police jury says putting a tax proposition on the ballot will cost $100,000 so they want to feel confident it will pass before they propose it.

