Bill to expand Louisiana early voting nears final passage

(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to add four days to Louisiana’s early voting period for presidential elections has edged closer to final passage after gaining support from the Senate’s elections oversight committee.

Several other Republican-led states are working to limit voter access to the polls. But Louisiana’s majority-GOP Legislature has largely avoided such discussions.

The bid to increase in-person early voting for the presidential elections from seven days to 11 days has won bipartisan support.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the proposal by Democratic Rep. Frederick Jones without objection. That backing sent the measure to the full Senate for debate.

It already won overwhelming support from the House.

